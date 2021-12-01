American Standard To Reward One Lucky Fan With Full Kitchen Makeover

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Standard, leading kitchen and bath brand with an unmatched legacy for quality and innovation making life more beautiful, healthier, and joyful at home, today announced an exciting opportunity for one lucky fan to win a full kitchen makeover. As a brand devoted to making life in the home better, American Standard will encourage families to preserve memories in a way that can be passed down to future generations through its 'REEL Family Holidays' social media campaign, which will reward one consumer who submits a photo or video capturing their own holiday traditions.

"To American Standard, the kitchen is the heart of the home, for many reasons," said Gene Barbato, Leader of Brand at LIXIL, parent company to American Standard. "Our kitchens are the special places that many traditions are born, honored and ultimately passed on to our loved ones. This holiday, we want to celebrate those moments – big and small – with our customers and give them another reason to cultivate memories of their own."

From spotlighting the joy of cooking, the laughter when things get messy, to grandparents sharing their recipe rolodex—and even those ingredients to the family's "secret sauce," the kitchen and bath brand will invite all customers to participate in its campaign to spread cheer throughout the season. Now through December 26, consumers can enter to win a full kitchen makeover* (up to $25,000), by posting a video or image of their family celebrating in the kitchen, using the hashtag #REELFamilyHolidays and tagging American Standard's handle on Instagram or Facebook/Meta. On December 27, one lucky fan will be randomly selected and announced through American Standard's social media channels.

As part of the campaign, the brand has also partnered with an array of digital lifestyle content creators to curate and cultivate content that captures their most beloved "in the kitchen" holiday traditions on video and inspire others to do the same. Those interested in entering to win can visit us on Instagram or Facebook/Meta, or learn more about American Standard at americanstandard.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN STANDARD

American Standard makes life healthier, safer and more beautiful at home, at work and in our communities. For more than 140 years, the brand has innovated and created products that improve daily living in and around the bathroom and kitchen for residential and commercial customers. It has been recognized with more than 35 product innovation and design awards in the past five years. American Standard is part of LIXIL , a global leader in housing and building materials products and services. Learn more at americanstandard.com , or follow us at facebook.com/AmericanStandardPlumbing , twitter.com/AmStandard , youtube.com/AmericanStandard01 , Pinterest.com/amstandard , Instagram.com/american_standard .

*For official rules and additional information, please visit https://promotions.americanstandard.com/official-rules-for-reel-family-holidays/.

