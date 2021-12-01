AviaGames Levels-Up Timeless Classic with New "Bingo Tour" Mobile Tournament Game with Real Cash Winnings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames, the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today expanded its Pocket7Games all-in-one portfolio with the release of "Bingo Tour," the newest multiplayer tournament game in the AviaGames lineup. "Bingo Tour" brings people together to put their skills to the test playing the classic game with a fresh twist – the chance to defeat opponents in online multiplayer tournaments and win cash doing it.

"For more than 600 years Bingo has brought friends, neighbors and entire communities together for good-natured fun and competition," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "Today, AviaGames' new 'Bingo Tour' is designed to do the same for social gaming, introducing Bingo to a new generation of passionate mobile gamers. Bingo Tour is a fun and safe mobile game allowing players to compete with each other in free or cash-based tournaments."

As one of the fastest growing mobile game companies in the world, AviaGames attributes its stellar success to the core strength of its all-in-one platform that offers outstanding game design and playability. "Bingo Tour" expands the AviaGames' Pocket7Games portfolio to over 15 games bringing a new form of skill-based gaming to an ever-expanding demographic of users.

Building on the success of AviaGames' "Bingo Clash," with tens of thousands of players and top ranking on the Apple App Store, "Bingo Tour" leverages the classic Bingo format, adding multiplayer capabilities in a seamless gaming environment. "Bingo Tour" is designed to support fair play where players face off against other players using the same cards and numbers in each tournament, while the AviaGames Smart Matching feature pairs players with similar skill levels.

Offering a seamless gameplay experience, "Bingo Tour," like all AviaGames titles, features fast loading times and high-quality visuals along with an array of in-game power-ups, including "Gimme More," "Daub It" and "Earn Double." Players can see the next number ahead of time with "Gimme More," use a free daub on a number that helps get closer to bingo with "Daub It" and double a score with "Earn Double." As players compete, speed and precision are key, yielding more points and bonus options as they compete in tournaments. "Bingo Tour" hosts a multitude of tournaments and engaging events enabling players to play for free by collecting tickets or in cash-based tournaments.

"Bingo Tour" Availability

Bingo Tour is currently available for download from the Apple App store and will be available for download from the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Android in mid-December. Skill-based gaming with real money prizes is regulated differently state-to-state. The AviaGames platform employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines region to region. Cash games are not currently available in AZ, AR, CT, DE, LA, MT, SC, SD, TN, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "Bingo Tour" games.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $400 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

Contacts:

AviaGames

walt@aviagames.com

Gurpreet Bhoot

Walt & Company

gbhoot@walt.com

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AviaGames