Caption Health Names Joseph DeVivo to Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caption Health , the leader in using AI to improve heart ultrasound diagnostics, today announced the addition of Joseph DeVivo, President, Hospitals and Health Systems at Teladoc Health, to its board of directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Caption Health)

Under Mr. DeVivo's direction, the Teladoc enterprise virtual care platform and hardware business addresses the comprehensive needs of hospitals, health systems, retail clinics, and physician groups globally, enabling complementary usage of the platform with extant workflows.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the board at a time when Caption Health is poised to reshape the market," said Steve Cashman, Caption Health President and CEO. "Caption Health is making rapid progress in helping enable access to high-quality and affordable cardiac ultrasounds in any care setting. His medtech and telehealth experience will support our vision of using ultrasound to drive earlier disease detection and develop a network of top cardiac providers."

Mr. DeVivo brings extensive leadership experience from across the medical device industry. He was CEO of InTouch Health until its acquisition by Teladoc Health in 2020. Prior to InTouch, he served as President, CEO, and Director at AngioDynamics, which develops innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. Other leadership roles include global President of Smith & Nephew Orthopaedics, CEO of RITA Medical, and Vice President and General Manager at U.S. Surgical, a division of Tyco Healthcare.

"Caption Health's success in getting cardiac ultrasound into the hands of non-experts is truly impressive," said Mr. DeVivo. "By democratizing access to cardiovascular disease detection and diagnosis, the company is reducing treatment delays and saving lives."

Active in industry leadership as well as philanthropy, Mr. DeVivo is also a member of the board of Mauna Kea Technologies, Nuvo Group, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He serves as Chairman for the Center of Digital Health for AdvaMed, and as incoming Treasurer of the American Telemedicine Association. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond.

About Caption Health

Caption Health provides the leading AI-guided ultrasound platform that can enable earlier disease detection and monitoring through AI-based diagnostics and analysis where it's needed most – from clinics to ultimately the consumer. In 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded Caption's Guidance™ AI-based software platform with an NTAP designation in recognition of its ability to empower non-expert users to capture diagnostic quality images, which may substantially improve disease detection for relevant Medicare patients. Caption Health's software is used to guide technicians using handheld ultrasound devices to identify patterns that point to heart conditions such as heart disease. It was recognized as one of TIME's 100 best inventions of 2021 and one of Fast Company's Next Big Things in Health Tech. Caption Health's platform is used at leading hospitals, clinics, and physician organizations, and cited in several peer-reviewed journals including JAMA Cardiology and Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography . For more information, visit captionhealth.com .

Media Contact:

press@captionhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caption Health