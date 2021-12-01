BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the gateway to the healthcare metaverse, announces today that digital healthcare innovator Rafael Grossmann joins XRHealth's advisory board. Grossmann is an internationally recognized surgeon and was the first-ever documented physician to perform Google Glass-enabled surgery. He is an advisor on the convergence of healthcare and technology with the focus of disrupting and improving the delivery of healthcare.

"XRHealth is at the cutting edge of healthcare, providing patients, doctors and medical facilities with the most innovative and exciting approaches to solving some of the biggest challenges today," says Rafael Grossmann. "I strongly believe that XRHealth is leading the industry towards the next phase in the evolution of healthcare technology."

Grossmann is a General Trauma & Acute Care Surgeon at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire and has served as a visiting faculty member at MIT School of Engineering. He has also been a guest lecturer at several universities and colleges including Stanford University, Temple University, and Northeastern University and holds the position of Clinical Advisor at Magic Leap.

"We are excited for Rafael Grossmann to join our Advisory Board," says Eran Orr, Chief Executive Officer at XRHealth. "His focus on innovation, futurism, and healthcare will provide additional leadership in creating the first healthcare presence in the metaverse."

About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

