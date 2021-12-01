Fyllo Strengthens Data Marketplace Team With Promotion Of Joe Raaen to Senior Vice President, Data Sales and Strategy

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in compliance-first SaaS solutions for highly regulated industries, has promoted Joe Raaen from his current role of Vice President of Product Management to Senior Vice President, Data Sales and Strategy. In his new role, Joe will lead Fyllo's data sales team, responsible for growing adoption among brands, agencies, and platforms and building key relationships with partners in the marketplace. He will be reporting to Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer.

"Joe has proven to be a vital member of our growing team, and has been instrumental in meeting increased demand for our data," said Jeff Ragovin, Chief Commercial Officer of Fyllo. "Fyllo's first-party, deterministic cannabis data is a vital part of our business. Under Joe's leadership, we expect more brands to expand their use of this critical dataset."

"Differentiated data plays a pivotal role in driving both campaign performance and long-term, sustainable growth for brands," Joe Raaen said. "As one of the largest sources of this data in the cannabis space, we are uniquely positioned to help support the growth of this industry as a whole."

Raaen has worked with Fyllo since March of 2021 as Vice President Product Management, where he has been responsible for scaling the company's product and engineering teams to provide data-driven solutions to Fyllo's growing client base. Prior to joining Fyllo, he served as Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Annalect, Omnicom Group's data and analytics hub.

Raaen's promotion follows closely on the heels of the several recently announced appointments to Fyllo's team, as the cannabis sector continues to see sustained growth and the inflow of funding and talent from the broader market.

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services built to overcome the complexities of highly regulated industries. We deliver data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that enable organizations to streamline compliance, increase efficiencies, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also seek out Fyllo's Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

