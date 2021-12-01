ID.me Appoints Erin Teague to Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the secure digital identity network with 65 million members, today announced it has appointed Erin Teague to its Board of Directors. Teague's experience leading the development of consumer-friendly technology will strengthen ID.me's commitment to "No Identity Left Behind," simplifying how all individuals securely prove and share their identity online.

Erin Teague

Teague currently serves as Google's director of product management at YouTube, where she leads several product verticals, including Racial Justice and Sports. She is also responsible for creating the YouTube Virtual Reality (VR) app, which is top-rated across VR platforms. For over 15 years, Teague has led product teams to build best-in-class consumer experiences.

"I'm honored to have Erin join ID.me's board. She is in high demand, and it is a testament to ID.me's mission that she chose to join our board," said Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me. "Erin's in-depth expertise building accessible consumer web and mobile products will help power our consumer-first platform for identity verification. As our company continues to grow, empowering more people to control their own data through trusted and portable digital credentials, Erin's insight will be invaluable."

Before joining YouTube, Teague was the director of product management for Yahoo's Fantasy Sports and a product manager at Twitter. She began her career as a software engineer at Morgan Stanley, where she designed algorithms embedded in electronic trading applications in the firm's Algorithmic Trading Technology group. In 2019, she received the B.E.T. Her Tech Maven Award and has been recognized as Business Insider's "Silicon Valley Top 100."

Teague holds a master's from Harvard Business School.

"I am a strong believer that technology is a driving force to solve many issues our society faces," Teague said. "Similar to the work my team and I have accomplished in the virtual reality space, the ID.me team is rethinking how we currently leverage technology to improve our daily lives and safeguard our identities. ID.me is helping tens of millions of people control their own data to access vital services while securing organizations in both the public and private sector."

As more services go online due to the accelerating digital transformation, ID.me is experiencing rapid growth. In March, the company secured $100 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation and recently received $100 million in financing. ID.me is continuing to empower all people to control their digital identity credentials through its trusted and portable login.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has 65 million members with over 145,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 27 states, multiple federal agencies, and over 500 name brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me 's Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

(PRNewsfoto/ID.me)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ID.me