IEHP Offers Vaccine Clinic During International Tamale Festival

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan is proud to announce their participation in the Indio International Tamale Festival in Downtown Indio, Calif., on Dec. 4 and 5. A long-time supporter of the festival, IEHP will provide health education resources and host a free vaccine clinic near the festival.

IEHP is proud to announce their participation in the Indio International Tamale Festival in Downtown Indio, Calif., on Dec. 4 and 5. A long-time supporter of the festival, IEHP will provide health education resources and host a free vaccine clinic near the festival. [Photo: IEHP Volunteers at 2014 International Tamale Festival]

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, IEHP's vaccine clinic will be located just two blocks away from the festival at 45720 Smurr St. in Indio and will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines to adults and children from 12-6 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Indio's International Tamale Festival began in 1992 and welcomes diverse crowds to enjoy handmade tamales from around the world. In addition to world-famous tamales, this year's festival will feature live musical performances, entry to the World's Biggest Bounce House, a roller rink, carnival rides and hundreds of booths.

"Supporting the Indio Tamale Festival has become a tradition for IEHP for more than 15 years," said Marci Coffey, IEHP's Community Partnerships Director. "The festival provides fun, family-centered time for our community, and we're always eager to provide benefit information and connections to resources. This year, we're especially eager to get back to the festival and offer vaccines to the community."

Historically, hundreds of IEHP Team Members and their family members volunteered for the annual event and were bussed from the health plan's corporate headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga to Indio. This year, IEHP's community health teams will be spread throughout the region to support Indio's Tamale Festival and additional community events in Rialto, Victorville and Needles.

"We want our members and communities to enjoy all the fun during the holidays in the safest way possible," said Cesar Armendariz, IEHP's Senior Director of Community Health. "We're grateful to have the resources and strategic partnerships in place to make vaccines accessible to those who need them and look forward to continuing to encourage optimal care and vibrant health in our region."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)