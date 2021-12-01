Modak Joins Starburst Partner Program to Create Domain-Driven Data Products Based on a Data Mesh Architecture

The Modak and Starburst partnership will empower organizations to deliver fit-for-purpose domain data products and enable data democratization through federated search.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak , a leading provider of data engineering solutions, today announced they have joined the Starburst Orbit partner program. This partnership will empower organizations to manage their siloed data landscape, optimize cloud operating costs and accelerate the creation of domain-specific data products accessed through a data mesh architecture.

"The partnership will empower organizations to transition from centralized to decentralized data processing and de-couple compute from storage. The unique value proposition will fast-track the creation of contextual business data domain products at reduced time and operational costs," says Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder, at Modak.

"We're delighted to have Modak join our partner program to deliver their unique expertise to the pharmaceutical and healthcare market. Starburst is allowing companies to unlock the value of their data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives, without data movement. We are excited to help our customers bring a more personalized experience to their customers, patients, partners and to build data into their core business," says Tony Li, Global Head of SIs at Starburst Data.

Enterprise Data Management has evolved, from data warehouses to data lakes, and now to multimodal cloud architecture. All these data architecture models have undergone evolutionary enhancements. But, despite all advancements, some things remain unchanged. Data management architecture and technology are still monolithic, and data remains centralized.

There is a need for a decentralized data management architecture that allows for easier access to data across different data domains, i.e., through a Data Mesh. The fundamental concept behind data mesh architecture is to transfer data ownership to the business owners and users who create the data. Operationally, the Data mesh architecture allows organizations to treat "data as products", just like software applications, rather than fragmented data sets centrally managed by IT.

With Modak's digital accelerators, such as Modak Nabu™ and Starburst's enterprise-ready, powerful query engine, organizations will be able to create contextual business data domain products accessible through APIs and will move to federated data governance and self-service analytics capabilities.

Modak recently enabled a Top 5 pharma company to productionize six domain data products within months, using cloud and data mesh architecture. The six domain data products are now accessible to thousands of users across the enterprise.

Summary of why Modak and Starburst are your partners to successful data mesh implementation:

Provide increased personalization to members, customers, and partners.

Build repeatable data products that bring operational and analytical repositories together.

Ensure privacy and compliance regulations are not compromised.

Avoid lock-in, design optionality, and future proof on any cloud provider.

Search and query data across on-prem and cloud data stores, using your favorite analytical application without moving the data.

About Modak: Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. Modak provides technology, cloud, and vendor-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. Modak uses machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering and DataOps studios provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, enterprise data lake, data mesh, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions.

About Starburst: Starburst is the analytics engine for the Data Mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

