AEP Recognized As One Of America's Most Responsible Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. AEP was one of 500 companies in 14 industries included on the list, which highlights companies that are leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate more than 2,000 U.S.-based public companies on key corporate responsibility indicators including: emissions, environmental engagement, leadership diversity, philanthropy and engagement, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 11,000 people asking for their perception of the companies' ESG practices.

"AEP is committed to empowering positive social, economic and environmental change in the communities we serve, and being recognized as one of the nation's most responsible companies reaffirms our dedication to this important work," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "As we deliver clean, reliable energy to our customers, we'll also continue to examine how we can implement policies and practices that enable us to be a better corporate citizen."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

