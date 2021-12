Delta Air Lines to Host Capital Markets Day on Dec. 16, 2021

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) will host its Capital Markets Day in New York on Dec. 16, 2021 from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The day will include a fireside chat with Delta CEO Ed Bastian and American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. ET.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)

A live webcast of the entire event, including the CEO fireside chat, will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

