Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities by helping millions of people around the world with dyslexia overcome barriers and harness their unique strengths in the classroom and at work

Texthelp's Literacy Support Tool, Read&Write, Hits New Milestone of 35 Million Users Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities by helping millions of people around the world with dyslexia overcome barriers and harness their unique strengths in the classroom and at work

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texthelp , a global leader in literacy and accessibility technology, today announced that its literary support tool, Read&Write , is now used by 35 million people worldwide. Originally, Read&Write was developed to help users with low literacy and conditions such as dyslexia. Since then, Read&Write has been a staple in the company's suite of products for more than 25 years. The product has become an important classroom and workplace product, supporting Texthelp's vision of helping all people learn and understand.

Texthelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Texthelp)

Today, Texthelp is also honoring International Day of Persons with Disabilities , an international day of awareness to promote the well-being of persons with disabilities. Texthelp is committed to raising awareness of the barriers that people with disabilities often face. Together, we can make the world more accessible for all.

"Reaching a major milestone with our very first product, Read&Write, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, is amazing," said Martin McKay, founder and CEO of Texthelp. "Our team has continued to evolve our products and worked together to help create a world where everyone can understand and be understood. When we first developed Read&Write, our goal was to reach 1 million users. Surpassing that goal has been a great milestone and I'm excited to set our next goal at 100 million users."

Read&Write was first designed as a classroom tool, but over the years has expanded into the workplace as well . It's proven to be a product that supports users through all stages of life. One dyslexic user explains, "I have strategies to deal with my dyslexia. And one of the most important is Texthelp's Read&Write. I've been using it for about 20 years."

Its features -- Text-to-Speech, Vocabulary List, Screen Mask, Dictation, and more -- are proven to be beneficial for all users. In an effort to support more people throughout their lifetime, Texthelp will be introducing Read&Write into different industries and in even more places this year, such as a wider range of Learning Management Systems (LMS) and online content.

"Read&Write literally changed my working life," shared one neurodivergent Read&Write user. "My Line Manager noticed that my productivity went through the roof. I just felt less stressed."

To learn more about Read&Write's benefits to educators and employers, please visit Texthelp's website for more details.

About Texthelp

Founded in 1996, the Texthelp Group is a global technology company. On a daily basis, it helps people all over the world to understand and to be understood. For the last three decades, it has led the way in creating innovative education and workplace technology. Texthelp believes in a world where difference, disability or language are no longer barriers. It is focused on helping all people learn and be understood through the use of digital education and accessibility tools. With over 40 million users worldwide, the Texthelp suite of products includes Read&Write , EquatiO® , WriQ® , Fluency Tutor® , ReachDeck® , and SpeechStream® . These tools work alongside existing platforms such as Microsoft Office and G-suite. This allows for its products to be quickly integrated into any classroom or workplace with ease. Texthelp is backed by Five Arrows, the private equity arm of Rothschild Group. Visit www.texthelp.com for more information.

Contact:

Sydney Stressman

609-238-6663

sstressman@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texthelp