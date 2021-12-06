'Big Four' Alums Launch Boutique Accounting Firm Mendez & Vanacore CPA LLP

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendez & Vanacore CPA LLP ("Mendez & Vanacore"), a boutique CPA firm, was launched today by co-founders Camila Mendez, CPA, and Elizabeth Vanacore, CPA. The new firm leverages both parties' backgrounds in Big Four and banking to provide small-midsized businesses and individuals with accounting and tax services using CFO-level performance.

Headquartered in New York, Mendez & Vanacore functions as a full-service accounting and finance function for its clients, offering strategy and planning insights that translate numbers into impactful information. The company's goal is to provide clients with tailored solutions that not only support immediate and forward-looking objectives but also increase knowledge and appreciation of financial position and profitability.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our new CPA firm." said Mendez. "We started the firm based on feedback we received from the market, which was that clients need more than basic accounting services. They're looking for experienced CPAs who will be committed to their business and can deliver advice and strategies for active decision-making."

"Many businesses are limited by their in-house resources. At Mendez & Vanacore, we demystify financial reports and the choices behind successful accounting and tax strategies. We work to streamline processes, make the most of clients' budgets, and offer bespoke and bundled pricing options to meet all of their accounting needs," she continued.

Vanacore added: "Camila and I are in the unique position to serve our clients as both their trusted accountants and business partners by combining our work in banking with our Big Four experience and our passion to deliver improved results. We're focused on helping them succeed, which is fundamental to us as small business owners ourselves."

Ms. Mendez and Ms. Vanacore have known each other for over five years. Ms. Mendez was previously a Vice President at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she directed firmwide efforts to obtain and streamline CFO internal control attestations around regulatory reports. In addition, she strengthened the control environment by identifying inefficient manual processes and implementing automated solutions. Prior to this, she served in the Financial Services Assurance group at Ernst & Young. Ms. Mendez received her B.S. in business with concentrations in accounting and marketing in 2012 followed by a M.S. in accounting in 2013, both from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

Ms. Vanacore served as a Treasury Sales Associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co. for New York metro middle market clients to support their cash management needs. Prior to that, she worked within JPMorgan's Corporate Controllers group managing firmwide quality review efforts for regulatory reports. Before joining JPMorgan, she was a Senior Auditor at Deloitte where she executed financial statement audits for public and private clients. She received her B.S. in accounting from the State University of New York College at Geneseo in 2012 and her M.B.A. with a concentration in accounting from St. John Fisher College in 2013.

"Developing a successful accounting function is crucial to every business, along with employing the latest technology and considering the newest tax policies. Ultimately, we want to be a true partner to our clients." Vanacore concluded.

Mendez & Vanacore is still in the process of finalizing its client roster ahead of the upcoming tax season. For more information regarding the firm, please visit: www.MendezandVanacoreLLP.cpa.

