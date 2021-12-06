Cengage Wins Silver in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, the U.S. Higher Education business of global education technology company Cengage Group, was recognized for the Most Innovative Education Product (silver status) by the 2021 Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Cengage honored with Best in Biz Award for helping make education more affordable for students.

In August 2018, Cengage introduced Cengage Unlimited, the first and only all-access subscription for college textbooks and course materials, which significantly reduces textbook costs for students. For one price, students receive access to everything they need to learn – more than 10,000 digital products across 675 courses and 70 disciplines. In 2020, when the pandemic forced the sudden shift to remote learning, Cengage offered free access to all of its eTextbooks and online learning platforms via Cengage Unlimited. Nearly 300,000 college students took advantage of the offer. Today, Cengage Unlimited continues to provide equitable access to learning and to-date has helped nearly 4 million students save more than $420 million on textbooks and course materials costs.

"We're honored that the Best in Biz Awards has recognized Cengage for lowering the cost of education and leveling the playing field for millions of students," said Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage Group. "Students still face many barriers to post-secondary education, and there is more work to do to ensure all students have affordable access to education that improves their employability and their lives. We're excited to lead the way."

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners .

About Cengage

Cengage, the U.S. Higher Education business of global education technology company Cengage Group, serves millions of instructors, learners and institutions. We deliver affordable, high-quality digital products and personalized support to power learning individually and at scale. Our customer-centered approach enables innovation, including Cengage Unlimited, the first and only all-access digital subscription for textbooks and course materials. Our textbooks, homework tools, and flagship online learning platforms, MindTap and WebAssign, help educators and students achieve their goals. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com .

CONTACT: Kristina Massari, kristina.massari@cengage.com

Cengage, the U.S. Higher Education business of global education technology company Cengage Group, serves millions of instructors, learners and institutions. (PRNewsfoto/Cengage)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cengage