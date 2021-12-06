Flexport Launches Certified Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Flexport, the platform for global logistics, launched the Flexport Certified Partner Network, an industry-first ecosystem of logistics service providers that brings together local expertise and global accessibility through the Flexport Platform.

Breaking away from the traditional freight forwarding business model, the Certified Partner Network gives Flexport and its clients access to more ways to work without the red tape of maintaining a vast footprint. To ensure consistently high quality, Certified Partners are held to thorough data, security and compliance standards and equipped with the Flexport Platform to ensure end-to-end milestone visibility and performance monitoring.

"The current supply chain challenges highlight the need for localized expertise that can make the difference in a pinch," said Will Urban, Chief Revenue Officer at Flexport. "The Certified Partner Network lets Flexport tap into local capabilities in a way that disrupts the traditional freight forwarding model."

The Certified Partner Network will help Flexport clients scale across 89 countries where Certified Partners currently operate. In addition, it creates an opportunity for Certified Partners to lower their cost to serve and scale operations for their own clients by bringing them onto the Flexport Platform. This two-way value creation reflects Flexport's commitment to moving the logistics industry toward a stronger, more connected future.

"Flexport certified partners have been instrumental in moving our volume, especially in this grueling market - given everything is managed under one Flexport platform," said Chad Timothy, Senior Trade Specialist at Specialized Bicycle Components. "Their presence is closely integrated and at the same time indistinguishable from that of the Flexport in-house teams."

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Today, companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s—use Flexport technology to move more than $10B of merchandise across 112 countries every year.

View original content:

SOURCE Flexport, Inc.