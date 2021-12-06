Kubat HealthCare acquires Ashland Pharmacy

ASHLAND, Neb., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces today the acquisition of Ashland Pharmacy located at 1401 Silver Street in Ashland, Nebraska, 68003.

Kubat HealthCare

"At Kubat HealthCare, it is our mission to making our patients' lives better by providing exceptional access to care and compassionate service," said Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat HealthCare, "We are pleased to partner with Ashland Pharmacy and extend our additional services and resources to Ashland and the surrounding communities."

In 1994, Staci Hubert acquired Ashland Pharmacy. Now a Kubat HealthCare Partner, Ashland Pharmacy will continue to offer a full-service pharmacy out of their current location with the same operating hours. Patients can still receive their vaccines, pick up their diabetic supplies & prescriptions, or shop in the retail section of the store.

"I have always had a passion to be able to take care of our area residents locally," commented Hubert, now Pharmacist-in-Charge at Ashland Pharmacy, "Knowing Kubat has the same vision and mission gives me peace of mind that by handing over the back-office responsibilities, paperwork and mandatory regulations, I can concentrate on increasing services and improving the healthcare in Ashland."

Being part of the Kubat HealthCare family, patients will now have more options and access to respiratory care, specialized compounding, infusion, and home medical equipment through their other locations in Nebraska.

"We are thrilled to have Staci Hubert and the wonderful team from Ashland Pharmacy joining the Kubat HealthCare family," said Tony Schmid, Pharmacy Director of Kubat HealthCare, "They will continue to provide the same exceptional service with the same friendly faces in an outstanding community."

"Kubat HealthCare's growth initiative is to enter communities that have been under served by their healthcare options and providing customers additional services, such as respiratory, infusion, home medical equipment, compounding pharmacy and long-term health care alternatives previously not offered," from Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat HealthCare.

For more information regarding Kubat HealthCare's services and a list of all their locations, visit their website at https://www.kubathealthcare.com.

