ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES SMART CIRCLE A 2021 ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Circle, the leading broker of outsourced sales, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Orange County Register Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"We are honored to be named a Top Workplace for the fifth year in a row," said Jigna Patel , Smart Circle's COO.

Since its inception, Smart Circle leadership has created a company culture with a people-first mentality. Over the past decades, the company's growth, coupled with vision and core values, has allowed Smart Circle to enhance its employee experience. Our goal is to help clients and independent sales companies grow by designing and brokering mutually beneficial in-person sales campaigns. We could not maintain this promise to our clients or the network of independent sales companies we work with without our dedicated team of innovative employees.

Smart Circle is a broker of outsourced sales; we help clients and independent sales companies grow by designing versatile face-to-face marketing and customer acquisition campaigns executed inside retailers, businesses and through door-to-door canvassing. With our expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and versatility, we help the world's largest brands and fortune 500 companies drive sales and build new customer bases.

