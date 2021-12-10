TROY, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, announced that Sandy Carter, senior vice president and channel chief of Unstoppable Domains, Inc., a software company building domains on blockchains, has joined Altair's board of directors.

Sandy Carter joins Altair board of directors.

"Sandy brings a broad range of experience to our board of directors. From management, sales, and marketing to technical expertise and the ability to manage multi-disciplinary projects, she can navigate complex situations with focus and discipline," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Her energy combined with her fluency across all technology business disciplines is shown in her strong executive and inclusive management style."

With more than 20 years of experience and demonstrated successful leadership, Carter was most recently the vice president of Public Sector Partners and Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS). In this role, she generated and implemented business strategies to increase partner participation by an average of 54 percent year-over-year, closed AWS Public Sector's largest partnerships, and innovated new revenue streams, which drove most of AWS Public Sector's business. Carter also made significant contributions to the company's diversity and inclusion efforts, having created the Women of EC2 group, the Women of the C-Suite for the AWS Re: invent conference, and drove events for underrepresented minorities and women in more than 10 countries. Additionally, she and her team created an AWS program, Think Big for Small Business, for diverse companies globally.

One of the leading pioneers in the digital business revolution, Carter is chairman of the board for Girls in Tech, which aims to accelerate the growth of innovative women entering the high-tech industry and building startups by creating proprietary, innovative programming, and strategic global partnerships. She is also an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon Silicon Valley, an author of five books about business, marketing, and social media, and was named to Forbes' Global Top 40 Marketing Masters list, and CNN's 10 Most Powerful Women in Tech and Women of M2M (IoT). She is an international speaker and influencer who has presented on topics including artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and cloud computing in more than 80 countries.

"I am proud to join the Altair board of directors and bring my multidisciplinary experience to help the organization accelerate its global partnership, sales, and marketing efforts," said Carter. "Altair is making great strides in helping forward-thinking companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts."

Previously, Carter was vice president of AWS enterprise workloads, CEO and founder of Silicon Blitz, and held several leadership positions at IBM Corporation, including serving as channel chief and chief sales officer. Earlier in her career Carter held management positions at WebSphere, Tivoli Partners, and eCommerce.

Carter earned a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing/technology management from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Duke University.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

