Alianza Introduces Turnkey Cloud-based POTS Replacement Solution for Telecom Service Providers Developed with Albion Ventures and 10T Solutions, new Managed Specialty Lines offering gives service providers a clear upgrade path for modernizing their customers' business-critical communications

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alianza Inc. introduced Managed Specialty Lines, a new, fully managed, end-to-end, cloud-based plain old telephone service (POTS) replacement solution for service providers. With Managed Specialty Lines, communication service providers can quickly and efficiently address the expansive market opportunity to replace obsolete copper POTS lines with a proven carrier-grade VoIP solution to support their customers' business-critical communications needs backed by an industry-leading technology consortium.

In 2017, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave the go-ahead to telecom providers to sunset their wholesale POTS lines in the United States. With many business-critical and life safety systems today still running on degrading copper POTS lines, businesses are looking to their communication service providers to find and deploy an alternative, modern cloud solution.

Developed with managed services partner Albion Ventures and solutions partner 10T Solutions, Alianza's Managed Specialty Lines is a fully-managed solution with best-of-breed components. Managed Specialty Lines gives service providers a managed facilities-based voice network (MFVN) to support critical applications including blue light phones, elevator phones, fire alarms, burglar alarms, point-of-sale terminals, security gates, utility meters, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, and more.

Managed Specialty Lines features:

Innovative Cloud Platform: The Alianza Cloud Communications Platform delivers carrier-class high availability, provisioning, and fully automated carrier service management.

Le ading-Edge Customer Premises Equipment (CPE): All CPE is provided by Albion Ventures including an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), a specialized 10T Solutions Gateway, and a 10T Solutions LTE router with an optional 5G router upgrade, to seamlessly connect with the best signals across multiple wireless providers and provide always-on primary or backup wireless connectivity.

"No Worry" Installation: Professional on-premises installation, project management, and coordination with local authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) and specialty vendors, including site surveys, radio frequency (RF) engineering, and CPE provisioning.

Comprehensive Monitoring and Management: Critical systems and devices are monitored 24/7 by Albion Ventures for incident, problem, and event management. Proactive notifications, hardware replacement, and technical support are included.

Because Alianza's voice technology is in the cloud, and the CPE is fully managed, no additional resources are required by the service provider to deploy and scale this solution. Businesses connected with this new solution benefit from a lower-cost, future-proof, and compliant network connection for their communications.

John Condenzio, Chief Revenue Officer of Albion Ventures, commented, "Managed Specialty Lines is uniquely positioned to support the growing demand for a fully managed, next-generation network alternative to high-cost, copper-based services and aging infrastructure. This professional services and technology platform offers customers a comprehensive solutions package including advanced program management and extensive telephony, networking, and RF engineering expertise, providing a highly scalable, ready to deploy solution."

"We are proud to offer a highly differentiated solution in the Specialty Line market based on decades of experience, ingenuity, and an amazing group of partners," said Jatin Garg, CEO and Founder of 10T Solutions. "The components have been carefully designed with low latency algorithms to be better, faster, and cheaper than the competition, with years of trouble-free service."

The 10T modular solution consists of 4G LTE or future-proof 5G cellular routers supporting dynamic best network selection algorithms, a pathway to enable IoT services, plus a specialized gateway that natively supports the vast majority of legacy protocols required when interfacing with specialty lines.

"Managed Specialty Lines is a great addition to our full-stack product portfolio, which now provides a full range of communications services — from legacy voice services to modern cloud UC services," said Justin Cooper, EVP Product and Customer Success for Alianza. "The solution is purpose-built for CSPs and provides them with a new revenue opportunity and the ability to win a larger share of an enterprise's communications spend."

Availability and Pricing

Managed Specialty Lines is available now in the US and Canada. Pricing is available on a quotation basis only, as it is dependent on the number of ATA ports and locations required, and the number of lines.

For more information, visit www.alianza.com/solutions/managed-specialty-lines or get in touch.

