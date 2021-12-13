SportGait Partners with South Texas Youth Soccer For Baseline Testing

SportGait is working with sports organizations around the country to promote brain health and concussion awareness through the SportGait app.

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology company SportGait has just announced their partnership with South Texas Youth Soccer Association. The partnership will provide free baseline concussion testing for STX Youth Soccer athletes through SportGait's brain wellness app through the end of 2021.

SportGait Partners with South Texas Youth Soccer For Baseline TestingSportGait is working with sports organizations around the country to promote brain health and concussion awareness through the SportGait app.

South Texas Youth Soccer is an affiliated state organization of US Youth Soccer, providing levels for all players from recreational local play to national competitive teams. Brain health is an especially important component of youth sports and SportGait hopes to promote safer playing standards in their partnership with STX Youth Soccer.

"STX Youth Soccer is committed to player safety in all forms. We are proud to be working with SportGait to ensure that players can be assessed for concussions with confidence," says South Texas Youth Soccer Association Executive Director Jennifer Davis. "Parents and coaches in STX Youth Soccer will now have the access to sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, technology that can help them keep their players safe and ready to return to play at the right time.

Baseline testing is a powerful tool that coaches, and parents can use to measure young athletes' physical and mental health before the sports season. This makes it easy for doctors to reference after a head injury, in case of a suspected concussion. The series of tests measure the athlete's gait, memory, concentration, problem solving ability, and attention.

"SportGait is extremely grateful and excited to welcome South Texas Youth Soccer as our newest partner. STX is and always has been extremely well respected nationally for its abilities on the field as well as for putting their athletes first. This partnership is further evidence of that as we will work together to ensure brain health and optimize the performance of these young athletes," says SportGait CEO Chris Newton .

SportGait offers baseline concussion testing through their new mobile app, in addition to educational literature on concussions and brain wellness. The app is an essential toolkit for coaches and parents of young athletes. There is also SportGait technology available for medical professionals, complete with clinically approved assessments and research-backed information.

The SportGait mobile app is available now for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About SportGait

SportGait is a concussion support system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. Their array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively monitoring concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for one of the top five largest hospital systems in the U.S.

