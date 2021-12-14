Rocky Hill Country Day School's Embedded Entrepreneurs Program (E2) Welcomes BrainCo. Team for Cross-Curricular Immersive Innovation-in-Action

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, Rocky Hill Country Day will host BrainCo., a Boston-based innovation firm which develops products to enhance focus, teach STEM education, and bring real-world AI experience into the classroom. The goal of the day is to provide RHCD students with an immersive innovation experience designed to expose them to real world makers and neuroscience applications.

Students use BrainCo's technology to learn about neuroscience

The full-day, omni-disciplinary experience will impact students in grades 4 through 12 through hands-on, experiential work with AI technology. Under the guidance of Meg Stowe, Rocky Hill Country Day School's Director of Innovation, the students will begin by understanding neurofeedback and how it can be leveraged to elevate wellbeing and to reduce stress through BrainCo.'s proprietary technology, FocusCalm.

Utilizing the latest in AI wearable headsets, FocusCalm is designed to train your brain to reduce stress by combining proven neurofeedback techniques to improve mood and focus. Much like a heart rate monitor can read your pulse, FocusCalm detects electrical activity in the brain that the headset measures using an AI algorithm. The technology supports the research in neuroplasticity that has demonstrated that activities like meditation, neurofeedback, and brain games can train the brain to be more focused and calm.

Other students will engage in coding a robotic arm to perform a function through award-winning brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, Neuromaker: BrainCo.'s robotic prosthetic hand. Neurommaker was developed to educate the greater community on the medical and cultural impact of BCI technology, and the future of medicine by demonstrating a commercially viable solution for differently-abled people.

"Equipping the next generation with the inspiration and the access to the humans behind innovative technologies exposes our students to the mindsets necessary to develop and design solutions to problems they care about," explains Stowe, "and that is how we disrupt and shape a better future for all."

BrainCo. President, Max Newlon, and his team of researchers, designers, and engineers will be available to answer questions and explain these newest innovations.

"One of the most rewarding experiences is seeing students come up with ideas for cutting edge neuroscience and artificial intelligence applications that we're already working on in the lab," comments Newlon. "We're proud that our STEM kits are helping students discover that they are capable of more than they ever thought possible."

