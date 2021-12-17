Stats Perform and HEIM:SPIEL Partner in Fan Engagement

MÜNSTER, Germany and LONDON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, and HEIM:SPIEL, a leader in the provision of content and solutions across the digital sports market, announced today a new partnership to provide sports solutions utilising Stats Perform content.

HEIM:SPIEL focuses on building and supporting customized solutions for clients across all market sectors including broadcast, media, leagues and federations. The solutions HEIM:SPIEL will build with Stats Perform will be focused on increasing fan engagement and improving revenue generation opportunities for the clients. HEIM:SPIEL will also take advantage of direct access to Stats Perform's content to create data and AI-infused Live Action Widgets and Video Content all within the PressBox platform.

"We are very happy to further develop the great cooperation with Stats Perform." HEIM:SPIEL's Global Partner Manager Jan Drücker said. "We process a wide variety of sources of sports data for our clients and believe that Stats Perform excels in data depth, data quality and data analysis. Being part of SPIN makes us proud and leads to even better solutions and products."

HEIM:SPIEL is part of Stats Perform's Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN) which combines Stats Perform's leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI), with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market. Stats Perform will be HEIM:SPIEL's primary supplier of sports data and content during the term of this partnership. HEIM:SPIEL has a large client base and strong channel partners which will benefit from broader solution offerings provided by Stats Perform.

Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said, "We are so excited to continue onboarding partners like HEIM:SPIEL to PressBox Live. With their expertise in fan engagement and perfectly customised solutions and our data and AI, we can empower our clients with the solutions they need to truly delight their fans."

About HEIM:SPIEL

HEIM:SPIEL is a leader in the provision of content and individual solutions across the online sports market primarily in the DACH region. HEIM:SPIEL develops and manages advanced solutions that span live coverage for more than 15.000 events each year working closely with leading German and international clients. HEIM:SPIEL's expertise covers conceptual consulting, design, technical implementation and editorial support that is underpinned by processing data on more than 800,000 athletes, 150,000 teams and 7,000 competitions with the utmost reliability.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

