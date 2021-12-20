CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® announces appointment of John Sebree as new CEO

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) announced today it has named John Sebree as its next chief executive officer. Sebree currently serves as CEO for Missouri REALTORS®. He was selected by C.A.R.'s leadership team after an extensive nationwide search. Sebree succeeds Joel Singer, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 43 years of service at C.A.R., including 32 years as CEO.



CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.)

"John's deep industry expertise and insight into the many issues facing the real estate industry and our members will help him enhance the Association's value proposition so that real estate professionals can remain at the center of the real estate transaction and succeed in today's rapidly changing real estate market," said 2022 C.A.R. President Otto Catrina. "With extensive knowledge of organized real estate and the legislative process, he is well-positioned to positively impact members' business success and ensure REALTORS®' marketplace and public policy impact."



Sebree has been Chief Executive Officer of Missouri REALTORS® since September 2014. Prior to his move to Missouri, Sebree served as Senior Vice President of Public Policy for Florida REALTORS® for 11 years. Prior to that, he worked in the Government Affairs division of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) in Washington, DC for 13 years. Sebree was a Senior Legislative Representative working with the congressional delegations of eight states. Prior to NAR, Sebree worked for two years for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs.



"I'm excited and honored to be named C.A.R.'s next CEO," said Sebree. "I'm looking forward to my new role and to working with California REALTORS®, local Association Executives and C.A.R. staff to serve our members. My goal is to ensure the REALTOR® organization is the pre-eminent source of essential business services and the strongest force advocating for our members' interests.



"John brings experience, inspiration and a forward-thinking perspective that will position C.A.R. membership for success in an always evolving environment," said Joel Singer. "I have great confidence in John's and our leadership team's abilities to guide the organization forward and be staunch advocates for C.A.R.'s policy positions. It's been a great pleasure and honor to work with outstanding colleagues and leadership in serving the Association and the REALTOR® community," Singer said.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)