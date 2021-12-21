BDP Holdings Acquires Belcan Headquarters Building Near Cincinnati, Ohio

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BDP Holdings, a New Jersey-based real estate investment company, announced today the acquisition of the Belcan headquarters building in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash, Ohio.

"Belcan is a global industry leader with headquarters located in a thriving Cincinnati submarket," said David Placek, managing partner, BDP Holdings. "The property itself is 100 percent leased until 2034 and recently underwent renovations that included more than $9 million in tenant improvements. We are extremely pleased to have acquired such an important property to the Blue Ash submarket and the city of Cincinnati as a whole."

Located just 20 minutes north of downtown Cincinnati and on 7.196 acres of land, the acquisition includes the headquarters for Belcan, LLC, a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting and information technology services, and one of the region's major employers. The 135,413 square-foot building was built in 2000 with a full renovation taking place during 2019 and 2020. The five-story building also includes another half-level underground for parking and storage. Directly adjacent to the property sits the Neighborhoods at Summit Park, a $400 million mixed-use development project.

In addition to Belcan, other major employers in the submarket include the University of Cincinnati; Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson; Wornick Foods; Kroger and many more. The Blue Ash train station provides access throughout Ohio, while the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport also serves the region. All combined, the transportation options and 2,500 companies in the area help the submarket to grow from 12,000 residents to a daytime population of 40,000.

This is BDP Holdings' first investment in the Cincinnati area. BDP's leadership has invested more than $6.5 billion in value-driven real estate across the U.S.

About BDP Holdings

Led by a team with nearly 30 years of experience, BDP Holdings is a New Jersey-based real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development and repositioning of real estate in the New York Tri-State area and across the U.S. BDP focuses on properties in markets with high barriers to entry and then seeks to add value through the repositioning of current properties or the development of new properties and communities. BDP's executive team has invested in over $6.5 billion of value-driven real estate and acquired over five million commercial square feet in more than 30 states.

