Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fresh Express Announces Recall of Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Health Risk

Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.  This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.  Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.  Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Sample Product Code
Sample Product Code

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada.  U.S. distribution includes the states of CT, IA, IL, IN ,KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, WI.  Canadian distribution includes the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

The full list of recalled products is found at the end of this announcement.  The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350.  Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date.  No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility.  The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported ten illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes detected in the random sample beginning in 2016 to the present.

Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review.  Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed.  To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.  Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Product Recall December 20, 2021

Product

Product Code

UPC Code

Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz

Z324 through Z350

041190066360

Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

041190066469

Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz

Z324 through Z350

071279275062

Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279271033

Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz

Z324 through Z350

071279251011

Fresh Express American 11 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279241005

Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279123004

Fresh Express America's Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279127019

Fresh Express America's Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz

Z324 through Z350

071279123011

Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279271224

Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279275048

Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279271262

Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279271002

Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309194

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302027

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309439

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302096

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279306063

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279306049

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309101

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309118

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279306025

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309064

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279306056

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai 'N" Cashews 11.7 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309248

Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32oz

Z324 through Z350

071279261003

Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279232010

Fresh Express Farmer's Garden 9 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279281025

Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279107080

Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279151021

Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg

Z324 through Z350

071279151014

Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14oz

Z324 through Z350

071279152004

Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279407074

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279407135

Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11oz

Z324 through Z350

071279108049

Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18oz

Z324 through Z350

071279262017

Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279261027

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 12 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279104126

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Jardin Iceberg 24 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279104133

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 12 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279103020

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 24 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279104119

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden - Lechuga Repollo 3 lb

Z324 through Z350

071279106014

Fresh Express Italian 9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279211008

Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279301082

Fresh Express Kit Caesar - Cesar 9.8 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279301006

Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279310053

Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8oz

Z324 through Z350

071279301013

Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279301044

Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302072

Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279310022

Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309019

Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302102

Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302089

Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279261126

Fresh Express Lettuce Trio - Lechuga Trio 9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279108094

Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780030

Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780191

Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780054

Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10oz

Z324 through Z350

071279785028

Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16oz

Z324 through Z350

071279785059

Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780023

Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8oz

Z324 through Z350

071279787015

Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279787039

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

071279785073

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780085

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780092

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780047

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10oz

Z324 through Z350

071279785011

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

071279785042

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780016

Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279780207

Fresh Express Premium Romaine - Lechuga Romana Especial 9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279108087

Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Asian Avocado 9.7 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279126043

Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit - Honey Pecan 9.3oz

Z324 through Z350

071279126036

Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279151014

Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279271194

Fresh Express Spinach 16oz

Z324 through Z350

071279785165

Fresh Express Spinach 8oz

Z324 through Z350

071279132044

Fresh Express Spring Mix 10oz

Z324 through Z350

071279275031

Fresh Express Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279231006

Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5oz

Z324 through Z350

071279271187

Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6oz

Z324 through Z350

071279221038

Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9oz

Z324 through Z350

071279221052

Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309231

Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302126

Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309217

Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4oz

Z324 through Z350

071279302119

Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3oz

Z324 through Z350

071279309224

Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11 oz

Z324 through Z350

071279281063

Fresh Express Veggie Lover's 11oz

Z324 through Z350

071279281001

Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7oz

Z324 through Z350

071279281049

Giant Eagle American 11 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492310

Giant Eagle American 24 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003493037

Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492317

Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7oz

Z324 through Z350

003003494286

Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492327

Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492313

Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923365

Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923358

Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923341

Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923310

Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034939441

Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923402

Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923389

Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923327

Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923396

Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034923297

Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492309

Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7oz

Z324 through Z350

003003494283

Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492319

Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492312

Giant Eagle Italian 9 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492311

Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492321

Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492324

Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003494284

Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492316

Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492320

Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492315

Giant Eagle Spinach 16 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492308

Giant Eagle Spinach 8 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492348

Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492325

Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492323

Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492326

Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492307

Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492322

Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 oz

Z324 through Z350

003003492328

Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3

Z324 through Z350

099100086960

Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100219542

Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5oz

Z324 through Z350

099100263934

Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100086991

Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2oz

Z324 through Z350

099100107368

Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75oz

Z324 through Z350

099100096068

Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14oz

Z324 through Z350

409910021843

Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5oz

Z324 through Z350

099100096174

Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12oz

Z324 through Z350

099100082979

Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9oz

Z324 through Z350

099100083181

Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7oz

Z324 through Z350

099100096143

Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100087028

Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100083419

Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100083495

Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100087905

Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100083037

Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 oz

Z324 through Z350

099100083549

Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 oz

Z324 through Z350

030034939724

Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10oz

Z324 through Z350

681131387491

Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6oz

Z324 through Z350

081131355023

Marketside Baby Spinach 11oz

Z324 through Z350

681131090254

Marketside Baby Spinach 6oz

Z324 through Z350

681131027908

Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6oz

Z324 through Z350

681131387354

Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6oz

Z324 through Z350

681131027861

Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5oz

Z324 through Z350

681131387446

Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9oz

Z324 through Z350

681131221412

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6oz

Z324 through Z350

081131305158

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3oz

Z324 through Z350

081131305134

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8oz

Z324 through Z350

081131305448

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3oz

Z324 through Z350

681131148320

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7oz

Z324 through Z350

081131305165

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5oz

Z324 through Z350

681131221320

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4oz

Z324 through Z350

081131305127

Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8oz

Z324 through Z350

081131305141

Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12oz

Z324 through Z350

681131328944

Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24oz

Z324 through Z350

681131328951

Marketside Crisp Greens 12oz

Z324 through Z350

081131355030

Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3oz

Z324 through Z350

681131387460

Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3oz

Z324 through Z350

081131377346

Marketside Fresh Spinach 10oz

Z324 through Z350

681131329460

Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10oz

Z324 through Z350

068113102783

Marketside Leafy Romaine 9oz

Z324 through Z350

681131027816

Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

681131532082

Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5oz

Z324 through Z350

068113122173

Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

681131221290

Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16oz

Z324 through Z350

681131085731

Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

681131328982

Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

081131354781

Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5oz

Z324 through Z350

081131354798

Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

081131354767

Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

081131354774

Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18oz

Z324 through Z350

681131388078

Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9oz

Z324 through Z350

681131387538

Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16oz

Z324 through Z350

681131532099

Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8oz

Z324 through Z350

681131328968

Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11oz

Z324 through Z350

081131355016

Marketside Spring Mix 11oz

Z324 through Z350

081131355009

Marketside Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

081131354996

Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16oz

Z324 through Z350

681131387484

O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340944

O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340883

O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340916

O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340857

O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340852

O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340915

O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340910

O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340856

O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5oz

Z324 through Z350

007989340941

O Organics Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

079893408538

Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

002113014670

Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10oz

Z324 through Z350

002113041918

Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10oz

Z324 through Z350

002113041919

Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

002113014669

Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

021130146680

Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14oz

Z324 through Z350

021130111961

Signature Farms Garden Salad 12oz

Z324 through Z350

002113098135

Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11oz

Z324 through Z350

021130419128

Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8oz

Z324 through Z350

021130112180

Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9oz

Z324 through Z350

021130419166

Signature Farms Spinach 8oz

Z324 through Z350

002113098134

Signature Farms Spring Mix 10oz

Z324 through Z350

021130419173

Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5oz

Z324 through Z350

002113014671

Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

099100087974

Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

099100088551

Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12oz

Z324 through Z350

099100088735

Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5oz

Z324 through Z350

099100088049

Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

099100088612

Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

041497067756

Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5oz

Z324 through Z350

041497067763

Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5oz

Z324 through Z350

041497067824

Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5oz

Z324 through Z350

041497076192

Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

041497067770

Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

088867009193

Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5oz

Z324 through Z350

088867006716

Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16oz

Z324 through Z350

088867006711

Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5oz

Z324 through Z350

088867009195

Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16oz

Z324 through Z350

088867009194

Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16oz

Z324 through Z350

088867009192

Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16oz

Z324 through Z350

088867006714

Fresh Express logo (PRNewsfoto/Fresh Express)
Fresh Express logo (PRNewsfoto/Fresh Express)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-express-announces-recall-of-fresh-salad-products-due-to-potential-health-risk-301448686.html

SOURCE Fresh Express

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.