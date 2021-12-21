Xinhua Silk Road: Changbai Mountain scenic area starts ice, snow festival

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 50 days to the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Changbai Mountain scenic area has started its annual ice and snow festival recently.

Tourists ride a snowmotor at Changbai Mountain scenic area, in northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

The 2021-2022 ice and snow festival features more than 40 activities in five sections including the opening ceremony of the festival, the inauguration of a new high-speed railway, ice and snow tourism, ice and snow culture, and ice and snow sports. Apart from traditional activities such as marathon in snow forests, ice racing, new activities themed the Winter Olympics and the high-speed railway will also be added to the list.

The Changbai Mountain scenic area also joined hands with surrounding counties and cities to develop five new tourism choices for tourists, with 40 percent discount until April 30, 2022.

The Changbai Mountain scenic area is a national renowned scenic area, a state-level nature reserve and one of the 10 most famous mountains in China. It is located in the southeast of Jilin province at the border of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Changbai Mountain Co., Ltd, a listed company dedicated to tourism services in the scenic area, provides one-stop services ranging from tourism planning, ticket booking to transport and accommodation.

