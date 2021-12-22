SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors WeWork Inc. - WE

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WeWork Inc. ("WeWork" or the "Company") (NYSE: WE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WeWork and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 1, 2021, WeWork disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that "[i]n connection with the preparation of the financial statements as of September 30, 2021, WeWork Inc. (the 'Company') reevaluated its application of Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') 480-10-S99, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity, to its accounting classification of the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption (the 'Public Shares') issued as part of the units sold in the initial public offering by the Company's predecessor, BowX Acquisition Corp. ('BowX'). The Company had previously classified a portion of the Public Shares in permanent equity. Upon further evaluation, the Company determined that the Public Shares include certain redemption features not solely within the Company's control that, under ASC 480-10-S99, require such shares to be classified as temporary equity in their entirety." Accordingly, WeWork advised that certain of its previously issued financial statements should not be relied upon and would be restated. In addition, WeWork disclosed that its management has concluded that, that in light of the classification error described above, there was a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting relating to the interpretation and accounting for certain complex features of the Public Shares."

On this news, WeWork's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

