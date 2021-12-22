UpScript Health Appoints Experienced Pharma Industry Executive George Jones as Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpScript Health, a fully integrated proprietary telehealth and online pharmacy platform connecting life science companies with patients, today announced that it has named George Jones as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

UpScriptHealth (PRNewsfoto/UpScript Health)

George Jones, a recognized leader in pharmaceutical commercialization with more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, has been appointed COO of UpScript Health. Mr. Jones is a dedicated professional focused on improving the lives of patients by providing immediate, transparent, and convenient access to medical therapies. Mr. Jones will play a critical role in UpScript's continued expansion with more than 50 partnerships with Pharmaceutical, Device, Diagnostic as well as Biotech companies in its current pipeline. Prior to joining UpScript, Mr. Jones was Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliance Management at Currax Pharmaceuticals.

UpScript, founded in 2001 by Peter Ax, is a leading partner, brand aligned, digital front door platform for pharmaceutical companies. It's fully integrated proprietary technology telehealth platform connects patients to providers to pharmacists to life science and medtech partners. UpScript has significant direct-to-consumer expertise with more than two decades of clinical and operational success.

Peter Ax, CEO of UpScript Health, said: "I am very pleased that George has agreed to join us at what is a key time for UpScript Health. His broad strategic, commercial and project management experience, gained with both big pharma and leading biotech companies, will be critical as we execute on our plans to maximize the value of UpScript and attractive pipeline of customers."

George Jones, added, "I am excited to be joining the first rate management team at UpScript. Under Peter's leadership the company has a clear strategy to continue to have explosive growth in its telehealth and online pharmacy platform."

About UpScript Health

UpScript Health's mission is to Improve the lives of consumers by providing immediate, transparent, and convenient access to medical therapies. UpScript's digital front door, platform solution includes a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform that integrates with our partner's branded websites. UpScript operates a network of fully licensed and compliant telehealth providers and connects that network with commercial pharmacies providing fast and efficient home delivery of prescription medications. UpScript's modern technology infrastructure facilitates access to de-identified data & analytics, while also providing an enhanced customer service function for our patients and partners. Learn more at www.upscripthealth.com .

Contact:

UpScript Health

Gerard Rotonda, Managing Director

+16178356500

grotonda@upscripthealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpScript Health