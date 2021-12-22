Venterra Realty's 2021 Technology Innovations Mobilize Workforce, Empower Employees

HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty continues to invest in mobile technologies for enhanced employee processes and productivity, which has successfully resulted in improved employee flexibility, efficiencies, and job satisfaction.

Venterra's Technology Innovations Mobilize Workforce

Since its inception, Venterra has maintained a focus on enabling its workforce to create opportunities for internal job growth and is on the front lines of building an environment where skilled people seek to be employed. One of the ways that Venterra has set itself apart in its ability to maintain a highly-skilled workforce is an emphasis on making work-life easier by leveraging solutions to support a mobile workforce, reducing tedious tasks, and allowing for time to be spent completing meaningful responsibilities.

"It is no secret that Venterra's culture is appealing to potential and current colleagues. A large part of our culture is about implementing innovative solutions to enable our people to be successful in their role, and for our people in onsite roles. Specifically, this means freeing them from the desk and office and enabling them with tools, technology, and real-time data to make decisions while they are out on the property, meeting with residents, doing inspections, completing service requests, etc. " said Stephanie Gonzalez, Vice President of Innovations, "Behind our technology-first approach is the fact that we care deeply about the daily lives of our colleagues and are always considering how we can leverage mobile and digital tools to improve their satisfaction. At the end of the day, people want to feel like they made an impact. Providing efficiencies enables them to get to impact faster and more often. "

To double-down on mobilizing Venterra's frontlines and Property Operations, Venterra has added dual function, mobile computing platforms to enable on-site staff to manage their properties while away from their desks and offices, a proprietary mobile app for property management teams is also available for those that prefer a smaller device, are on the go, or want to stay productive from their phones, eliminating the need for return trips to the office; and smart home automation products, to support key-less digital apartment access for community managers and maintenance people, eliminating trips to the office for keys.

These not only impact colleague satisfaction, but they also have a significant impact on resident satisfaction. "Response and resolution times have never mattered more to consumers, so when you have access to everything you need and can reach resolution in real time, while out on property, without having to return to the office, that translates to real value for our residents which translates to more satisfied residents. Bottom line, make things easier and solve problems faster for your customers and they will love you for it," Gonzalez adds.

"A key benefit of our technology stack is that we built it ourselves. Our PMS, mobile property operations app, resident app, and our CRM are therefore fully integrated, so we can adapt much more quickly to accommodate new ways of working," said Andrew Basso, Vice President of Technology.

In addition to specific support for property-oriented operations, Venterra has also invested in tools that support the broader workforce. This includes class-leading software platforms for collaboration, planning, and cloud-based analytics, along with an events platform that allows leaders to connect to engage in company-wide learning. Venterra is thereby able to constant meaningful content that team members can engage with on their schedule from the comfort of their homes.

"It's really important for us to provide all our team members with the means to be as effective as possible, by ensuring that Venterra provides top-notch, emerging technologies. This enables all of us to focus on the most meaningful and impactful work, allowing us to pursue our vision for what Venterra will be," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra. "Many things have changed since Venterra was established 20 years ago but throughout our history we have always focused on creating an innovative culture, constantly optimizing the use of technology that has provided a competitive advantage in achieving market-leading operating results while also creating one of the industry's most fulfilling work environments for our colleagues. We are always pushing to enhance Venterra's innovative culture," added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

About Venterra Realty:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 40,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

