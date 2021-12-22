Warm Up With Winter Weekends at Cinnamon Shore New Holiday Activities, a Romance Package, and Three-Day Weekend Fun This Winter

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mild winter weather and holiday fun from Christmas to Valentine's weekends are attracting more vacationers than ever to Cinnamon Shore, a New Urban, beachside village on the outskirts of Port Aransas, Texas. For vacationers looking for a winter coastal escape, there's still availability at condos, townhomes and beach homes, where they can enjoy special events, quiet season rates and a Romance Package in February.

"It's the season to give the gift of vacation, and we're making the most of our quiet season this year," says Celeste Edwards, general manager at Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals. "We're offering new activities between Christmas and New Year and adding things like a Super Bowl watch party using our new, outdoor A/V set-up and an extended Valentine's romance package in February."

Holiday Week



The new holiday activity schedule runs from Christmas Eve on Fri., Dec. 2, through New Year's Weekend on Sun., Jan. 2. It includes:

A Holiday Paint & Sip crafting class on Christmas Eve afternoon

Community bonfires over Christmas Weekend and New Year's Weekend

Yoga classes and a Beach Body Burn class for a cardio workout

A free yoga class on the Great Lawn

Romance Package, With Complimentary Third Night and More!

Guests can plan a romantic getaway anytime between Feb. 10-21, 2022, to enjoy a complimentary third night, plus other romantic extras. The Romance Package includes:

Complimentary third night when guests book two

Late checkout at noon

A complimentary bottle of wine

Private, complimentary beach bonfire set-up for two

Complimentary beach chairs the day of the bonfire

The Romance Package requires the reservation to be made before Mon., Feb. 14, 2022. Book online with coupon code VALENTINE22 or call 361-749-0422. On-site bistro Lisabella's will offer a Valentine's menu, too; reservations, 361-749-4222. See more about the Romance Package.



Three-Day Winter Weekend Best Bets



Our usual quiet season rental rates are in effect during winter's three-day weekends, which typically include:

Martin Luther King . Jr. Day Weekend: Jan. 14-17, 2022

President's Day Weekend: Feb. 18-21, 2022

Valentine's Weekend: Feb. 11-14, 2022

Super Bowl Watch Party

On Sun., Feb. 13, guests can gather in the Town Center to watch the Super Bowl on the new outdoor screen and sound equipment set-up. It's the same equipment that will be used during Spring Break and all summer long for outdoor movie nights and other special events. "Our new equipment is a big upgrade that will make all of our Town Center viewing experiences even more fun," Edwards says. "We're excited to introduce it for the big game."

To book a vacation rental for a winter getaway or to check availability for spring break and beyond, visit cinnamonshore.com/rentals.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore is a pedestrian-friendly planned community nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast. It is the first new urbanism development for Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers. Now comprised of two communities – the original, Cinnamon Shore North, and its new, 150-acre, Gulf-side expansion, Cinnamon Shore South – every detail of the master plan for both is designed to embrace the natural ambience of Mustang Island and the slow-paced charm of a walkable neighborhood. For more information, visit CinnamonShore.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

About Sea Oats Group

Port Aransas-based Sea Oats Group is one of the most successful developers of coastal properties in any market nationwide, including the Texas Gulf Coast, where the value of its beachfront portfolio is unequalled. The firm is dedicated to creating traditional neighborhood developments that provide residents with the highest possible quality of life, while preserving the integrity of the resort landscapes they occupy. By combining living spaces with retail areas in a walkable, connected plan, Sea Oats Group weaves together beautiful places to live, work and play. For more information, visit www.SeaOatsGroup.com.

