First National Realty Partners Acquires Westwood Shopping Center, a 307,456 SF Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in Fayetteville, NC.

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Westwood Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 400 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28314. Westwood Shopping Center is a 307,456 SF shopping center that is 93% occupied and features a 31,240 square foot Food Lion. The property adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

Westwood Shopping Center

"We are thrilled to acquire Westwood Shopping Center and add another property in North Carolina", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "This is the premier center and go-to retail destination in this market." In addition to Food Lion, the property also features a strong lineup of essential, internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

The seller was represented by Rob Carter, Alex McDonald, and Morgan Hall of Berkeley Capital Advisors.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations

info@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

800-605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/westwood

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions

mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

732-696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/westwood

