SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EPAY, MPHX, CSPR, and VSAT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPAY by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, EPAY's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of EPAY common stock that they hold. If you own EPAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epay

MPB BHC, INC. (OTC: MPHX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MPB BHC, INC. (OTC: MPHX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alerus Financial Corporation ("Alerus"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MPHX's shareholders will receive 0.74 of a share of Alerus for each MPHX share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.50 based upon MPHX's December 22, 2021 closing price of $20.94. If you own MPHX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mphx

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Durational Capital Management LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSPR shareholders will receive $6.90 in cash for each share of CSPR common stock that they hold. If you own CSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cspr

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) in connection with VSAT's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat ("Inmarsat"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inmarsat's shareholders will receive $850.0 million in cash, subject to adjustments, and approximately 46.36 million newly issued VSAT shares. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of VSAT stock on a fully diluted basis. If you own VSAT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vsat

