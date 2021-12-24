MATRIX MEATS CO-FOUNDER FLAVIO LOBATO RETIRES FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Meats, Inc. announces that Co-Founder Flavio Lobato is retiring from its board of directors. Mr. Lobato, who is also the Principal of Ikove Capital ("Ikove"), will shift his focus to building the next generation of startups launching from Ikove's Startup Nursery.

"Identifying and scaling start-ups around technologies that deserve to be shared with humanity is my passion and that of Ikove," said Mr. Lobato. "I am confident that we have built the team, together with our institution partners, to lead Matrix into the future, and I am ready to refocus my efforts to identify and scale that next generation of companies at the Ikove Startup Nursery."

In 2014 Ikove created their Startup Nursery, an innovative concept focused on commercializing technologies out of research institutions at scale. Nikola Labs was the first company Ikove launched out of the Nursery. Matrix Meats follows in a series of companies that Ikove has successfully founded or co-founded.

Matrix Meats, a leading food technology company that specializes in the designing and manufacturing of Nano-fiber 3D scaffolds for the cultivation of meat in the alternative protein market, has dominated this nascent industry since its launch in 2019.

"Flavio and the Ikove team have an eye for finding technologies that are paradigm shifters," said Eric Jenkusky, Co-Founder and CEO. "Flavio's passion for new technology and designing the path to market for those innovations is impressive. He brings a global perspective to his work which is evidenced by the success of such companies like Nikola and Matrix. We are eager to see what Flavio and his team share with world next."

About Matrix Meats, Inc.

Matrix Meats, Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio, is a food technology company that is the foremost designer and manufacturer of nano-fiber scaffolds and micro carriers to enable the production of clean, healthy, and environmentally friendly cultured meat to ethically feed the world. For further information, please visit www.matrixmeats.com.

