AeroCentury Corp.'s Wholly-owned Subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., its metaverse "alSpace" Starts Player's Registration for Test-Play with FREE alBot Tester

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCentury Corp. ("AeroCentury" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp. ("MEGA")'s metaverse "alSpace" will starts to take player's registration in the first week of January 2022, for test-play during the test-play period which will last for 7 days for its first mini game "Mano". Additional mini games will be launched in alSapce. To register for test-play, visit: www.alSpace.com.

After successful registration, players can get one free testing version of alBot ("alBot Tester"). alBot is a small intelligent robot and is the player's avatar in alSapce which player can use to play in all the mini games within alSpace. A player needs three alBot Testers to test-play during the test-play period, however with one alBot Tester, a player can access alSpace to learn more about the game and how to play the game. Starting the second registration day, a registered test player may access alSpace to obtain additional free alBot Testers during 12:00-15:00pm (PST) and 18:00-21:00(PST) of the test-play period. Up to a maximum of 2,000 free alBot Testers will be given out during each time slot. There is no limit how many times a player can access to obtain alBot Tester, however a player can only obtain one alBot Tester at each time slot.

After the test-play period, pre-sale of our NFT blind box will begin. The NFT blind box is a bundle of surprise items, of which may include alBot, skill, equipment, but at least one alBot will be included inside a NFT blind box. The alBot inside a NFT blind box is the original edition, of which the supply is limited. After the 3 days sale period of the NFT blind box, players may begin to trade their alBots or NFT blind box prior to the official launch of alSpace with its first mini game Mano at the end of January 2022. Additional mini games will be launched in alSpace starting March 2022.

alSpace deploys the concept of GameFi in the innovative combination of NFTs (non-fungible token) and DeFi (decentralized finance) based on blockchain technology, with a "Play-to-earn" model that the players can earn while they play. The Company believes it is the first NYSE AMEX listed company with GameFi business operations.

Through the alSpace in-game forging system, players can forge better, more powerful, and rarer alBots, with the endless possibility of creating additional unique NFTs. Players play-to-earn by collecting and forging higher quality alBots, while learning new skills to power-up their alBot to battle other players in the player-versus-player ("PVP") competitive arena. Players will be able to extract and sell their alBots for profits or trade their alBot for other digital assets in alSpace's marketplace.

"We are very excited to start the registration process to let players try out alSpace. We are confident that our GameFi model will bring out excellent profit-making opportunity for players so that they can play and earn with our new NFT game," Said Mr. Tibbers Wong, CEO of MEGA.

The gaming industry is very promising and continues to grow at a fast rate. According to Mordor Intelligence, "The global gaming market was valued at USD 173.70 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 314.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.64% over 2021-2026." GameFi is one of the hottest trends to emerge and is at the stage of explosive growth. According to FX Empire, "Next year, the GameFi sector may exceed 200 billion."

Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of the Company commented, "Leveraging the explosive growth of GameFi, we anticipate our first game Mano will hit the GameFi world by storm, offering gamers an entertaining gaming experience and source to earn. We also anticipate our new GameFi business will bring good revenue stream for the Company and promising returns for our shareholders."

AeroCentury is a holding company, with subsidiaries of JetFleet Corp., a Delaware corporation which is an independent global aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines, and Mega Metaverse Corp. a California corporation engaging in GameFi business.

