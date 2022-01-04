Your Photos
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events. A recording will be made available shortly after the live virtual presentation.

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)
ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.)

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at the event. Those interested in meeting with management may contact ApolloMed's Investor Relations representatives listed below.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. 
ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
Investor Relations  
(626) 943-6491 
investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group  
(415) 568-2255 
csohn@equityny.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-present-at-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301453122.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.