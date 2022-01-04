Corza Medical Announces Dennis Crowley as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corza Medical ("Corza"), a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Dennis Crowley as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Crowley will lead Corza's growth and expansion with responsibility for M&A, licensing and strategic planning. He will report to Dan Croteau, CEO, and Gregory Lucier, Executive Chairman.

Mr. Crowley brings nearly thirty years of experience in strategy and business development, driving organic and acquired growth through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic affiliations. He has been a leader in over 100 global acquisitions and divestitures. Most recently he served as SVP, Business Development & Licensing at Baxter Healthcare and previously held executive leadership roles at Tyco International and Medtronic/Covidien, among others.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dennis to the Corza Medical team, as his industry experience will be a tremendous asset to the ongoing expansion of the business," said Lucier. "Corza is committed to investing in our leadership talent to identify more growth initiatives and accretive acquisitions that expand the breadth and depth of solutions we bring to customers. We're excited about this next chapter as we continue to bring phenomenal performance, exceptional value and an unparalleled customer service experience to healthcare professionals."

"Dennis brings tremendous experience in healthcare business development, with expertise and a proven track record of cultivating relationships, negotiating complex deal structures and building teams to generate growth," said Croteau.

Corza Medical's priority has been to build a global business and increase value through strategic M&A activity, which has included the simultaneous acquisition and merger of Surgical Specialties Corporation and the TachoSil® Fibrin Sealant Patch, and the add-on of Katena Products.

"Corza Medical is a company with a strong growth trajectory," said Crowley. "I look forward to identifying future medtech/life science platform investments to accelerate the company's success."

Mr. Crowley will be based in Corza's Westwood, MA headquarters. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Harvard College.

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 1,800 employees supporting clinicians, distributors and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with industry-leading brands, including Quill™ barbed sutures, Sharpoint™ Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Sharpoint™ ophthalmic knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com .

