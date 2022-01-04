Crist|Kolder Announces Leadership Changes

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crist|Kolder Associates, the nation's premier Board and C-suite retained executive search boutique, today announced that Clem Johnson has been appointed President of the Firm, while Scott Simmons and Josh Crist have been named co-Managing Partners. Johnson takes over from Tom Kolder, who is moving into a Vice Chairman role alongside Chairman Peter Crist.

"Demand for world-class leadership has never been more pronounced," said Johnson. "Our clients continue to seek Crist|Kolder's unparalleled access to the marketplace, as well as our ability to quickly execute with surgical precision. Nearly 20 years ago, Peter Crist and Tom Kolder had the foresight to create our industry's first "super-boutique," offering all the benefits of the biggest firms in our space, with none of the inherent limitations. Scott, Josh, our teammates, and I are honored to drive the continued evolution of our Firm."

"The convergence of our Fortune 1000 clients driving accelerated transformations, record levels of private equity activity, the surge in SPACs and IPOs, the impact of remote work dynamics, and the exodus of the baby boomer generation have created a paradigm shift in the leadership landscape of corporate America," said Scott Simmons. "Crist|Kolder is uniquely equipped to help our clients navigate through the fog."

Josh Crist adds, "In this climate, talent has all the leverage. Our deep knowledge of the market and our ability to assess talent across both technical and cultural attributes provide our clients the confidence to act decisively in securing the leadership that will help them achieve their strategic goals."

"Clients today are sophisticated buyers of executive search and want it all – discernment, access, and the ability to deliver world-class outcomes," said Peter Crist. "Clem, Scott, and Josh have each established reputations as sought-after, trusted advisors, and they have the agility and drive to exceed client expectations, while moving our business forward."

"As Peter and I pass the day-to-day leadership to Clem, Scott, and Josh, we have never felt more optimistic about the future of the Firm," said Tom Kolder. "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and believe, now more than ever, in the value of our unique approach in today's exceptionally competitive market."

