Palo Alto Networks Appoints Helmut Reisinger to Leadership Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the appointment of Helmut Reisinger to the position of CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

An internationally recognized business leader, as CEO of Orange Business Services, Reisinger led a global organization of 28,000 employees supporting the digital transformation of enterprise customers around the world. Before joining Orange Business Services in 2007, Reisinger held leadership positions across Europe at Avaya Inc, NextiraOne Germany and Alcatel Austria.

Reisinger will work closely with Palo Alto Networks' President BJ Jenkins to drive the acceleration of the company's global growth strategy, and will join CEO and Chairman Nikesh Arora's management team.

"Helmut is a visionary executive who I've known as both a global business leader and close partner to our company," said Arora. "Given the recent rapid growth of the worldwide cybersecurity market, we see significant opportunities to accelerate our international business. Working together with BJ, Helmut's relentless focus on the customer and understanding of the international business ecosystem will help us drive our robust EMEA business to future growth, while developing our growing Latin American business."

"I am excited to join Palo Alto Networks' extraordinary leadership team at what is a critical time for the cybersecurity industry," said Reisinger. "As a longtime partner, I've had the privilege of seeing firsthand how Palo Alto Networks' continuous innovation is answering organizations' cybersecurity needs with its unique end-to-end, cloud- and platform-based approach. As demand to protect corporate and essential data escalates amid a growing threat landscape, there's no company better positioned to address these challenges around the globe."

"Helmut brings a deep understanding of our markets in EMEA and beyond, coupled with a strong track record of supporting the global enterprise with business-critical cybersecurity solutions," said Jenkins. "I look forward to working together to accelerate our go-to-market efforts around EMEA and LATAM."

Reisinger holds a Ph.D. from Vienna University for Economics and Business (WU), and speaks English, French, German and Spanish.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.