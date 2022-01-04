Quantix Increases Driver Pay Over $30 Million

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that it will roll out targeted pay increases in its plastics and liquid chemical divisions beginning in January 2022. This marks the largest driver compensation change in the company's history, totaling more than $30 million.

This increase allows Quantix to stabilize and grow its driver base while continuing to meet the needs of customers. Over the last year, Quantix has invested heavily in transportation equipment, benefit and compensation packages, and bonus programs. These major investments in people and equipment are key pillars driving Quantix's strategy and continuing to position the company as the chemical industry's leading supply chain partner.

"Drivers are the cornerstone of Quantix, and they deserve to be recognized with an industry-leading compensation package," said Quantix President and CEO, Chris Ball. "This increase allows us to attract and retain best-in-class drivers and continue to provide exceptional service and delivery to our customers."

Over the last year, Quantix acquired three additional transportation companies, expanding its fleet of specialized assets and footprint across the U.S. Quantix now has over 5,000 pieces of equipment at more than 40 facilities.

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

