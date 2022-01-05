Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

AbbVie to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT. It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-conference-call-301451929.html

SOURCE AbbVie

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.