Green Hills Software Technologies Used in 2022 BMW iX All-Electric Sports Activity Vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2022, Booth #6359 -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, revealed today its products and design services are used throughout the 2022 BMW iX All-Electric Sports Activity Vehicle. Several leading Tier 1 suppliers chose Green Hills technologies and expertise to build, certify and deploy their technologically advanced cockpit safety and driver convenience software across many of the electronic control units in the BMW iX vehicle.

Green Hills was chosen by the Tier 1s as their trusted foundational software supplier for a number of reasons including:

Safely and securely run critical software components side-by-side on the same complex automotive processor with components side-by-side on the same complex automotive processor with INTEGRITY® , the most highly certified real-time operating system technology in the world. This consolidation feature helped Tier 1 architects extract maximum processor performance, reduce system complexity, and simplify the certification process.

Tools that find even the most difficult bugs in minutes using the safety-qualified highest performing code for automotive processors. using the safety-qualified MULTI® software development tools , while producing thefor automotive processors.

An elastic software safety architecture designed and certified by the Green Hills Safety Team that gave software applications both the safety underpinnings and access to processor accelerators, such as the graphics processing unit (GPU), memory protection and other hardware resources.

The BMW iX, with its cutting-edge performance, technology and luxury, is another success story for Green Hills in its nearly 30-year automotive history in which its technology is used by all 12 of the top 12 global Tier 1 suppliers and dozens of automotive brands.

In the BMW iX, the INTEGRITY real-time operating system provides the trusted and highly performant run-time foundation needed by several critical functions including the stunning digital instrument cluster and heads-up display (HUD), the intelligent camera-based driver camera system, the surround view and parking assistant system, and other critical embedded functions in this modern software-define vehicle.

For all of these electronic control units (ECUs), and others throughout the vehicle, the Tier 1 software developers authored and optimized their software with the flexible MULTI integrated development environment, and heavily relied on its ASIL-qualified compilers and run-time libraries for both INTEGRITY and AUTOSAR Classic operating systems.

"Green Hills Software has a long history of working with global OEMs and Tier 1s on critical automotive electronics systems and we are pleased to contribute to the software solutions in the BMW iX," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and CEO of Green Hills Software. "Integrated cockpits and driver assist systems require both safety and security, and the INTEGRITY RTOS and MULTI development tools have an unrivaled pedigree in providing ASIL safety assurance and programmer productivity."

