ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO , the inventor of the first-ever gummi bear, is kicking off 2022 by celebrating the 100th birthday of its original sweet treat, Goldbears®. Created by HARIBO founder Hans Riegel in 1922 and known for the iconic gold packaging, HARIBO will mark the Goldbears birthday celebration with new innovations and surprises, including a limited edition mix of Goldbears with party hats, highly requested single-flavor bags, and a sweepstakes getaway to the sweetest summer hotspot: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HARIBO Releases New Flavors, Limited Edition Shapes for 100th Birthday of Iconic Goldbears Gummies

"HARIBO is the original creator of the gummi bear, and we're so excited to celebrate the 100th birthday of our iconic Goldbears in unique and meaningful ways here in the U.S., " said Rick LaBerge, chief operating officer, HARIBO of America, Inc. "We'll be marking this momentous occasion throughout 2022, and we want consumers to join in on the fun with us all year long."

New Gummies for every Celebration

HARIBO will unveil several new varieties of Goldbears gummies for 2022, starting with a fun twist on the original Goldbears. For a limited-time only, the original Goldbears will include Blue-raspberry flavored party hats. The new pops of flavor are designed to excite fans with a tasty, innovative addition.

HARIBO will also release limited edition single-flavor varieties in Pineapple (clear) and Blue-Raspberry (blue). Fans of Goldbears have been asking for bags of just their favorite flavors, and for the Goldbears' anniversary, HARIBO is giving this gift back to fans who love them so. While Pineapple is already a massive fan-favorite, Blue-Raspberry is brand new to the flavor lineup of Goldbears. These limited edition flavors will be available throughout 2022, with one additional new flavor innovation scheduled to release later this year.

HARIBO wants to celebrate with YOU

To continue the celebration, HARIBO will send four lucky Goldbears fans on a week-long vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C., plus a year's supply of Goldbears. This sweepstakes will also include hundreds of runner-up prizes, passes to the Carolina Country Music Festival, HARIBO swag and other summer-themed prizes. Consumers can enter the sweepstakes now through in-store QR-Code displays or www.100yearsofgoldbears.com until December 1, 2022.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and our U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

