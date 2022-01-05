Lipocine to Present Clinical Data on LPCN 1144 at 2022 NASH-TAG Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that one abstract has been selected for podium presentation and three abstracts have been selected for poster presentations during the upcoming 2022 NASH-TAG Conference in Park City, Utah on January 6-8, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Session Title: Distinguished Abstract Presentation and Poster Abstract Number: #29 Presentation Title: "LPCN 1144 Therapy Demonstrates Histologic Benefits in the Phase 2 LiFT Study in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Subjects" Presentation Time: Podium Presentation – January 7th at 10:15 a.m. MT

Poster Presentation – January 6th at 6 p.m. MT – January 8th at 9 p.m. MT



Session Title: Distinguished Abstract Poster Abstract Number: #30 Presentation Title: "LPCN 1144 Improves Body Composition in Biopsy-Confirmed NASH Patients" Presentation Time: Poster Presentation – January 6th at 6 p.m. MT – January 8th at 9 p.m. MT



Session Title: Distinguished Abstract Poster Abstract Number: #31 Presentation Title: "Safety and Tolerability of LPCN 1144 Treatment in Biopsy-Confirmed NASH Subjects in the Phase 2 LiFT Study" Presentation Time: Poster Presentation – January 6th at 6 p.m. MT – January 8th at 9 p.m. MT

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO®, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148, LPCN 1154, and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study demonstrating potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once or twice daily, TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary endpoints. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the management of symptoms associated with liver cirrhosis. LPCN 1154 is an oral neuro-steroid targeted for the treatment of post-partum depression. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements that are not historical facts regarding Lipocine's product candidates and related clinical trials, the timing of completion of clinical trials, the timing and completion of regulatory reviews, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, and our product development efforts. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that the FDA will not approve any of our products, risks related to our products, expected product benefits not being realized, clinical and regulatory expectations and plans not being realized, new regulatory developments and requirements, risks related to the FDA approval process including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the results and timing of clinical trials, patient acceptance of Lipocine's products, the manufacturing and commercialization of Lipocine's products, and other risks detailed in Lipocine's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K and other reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Lipocine assumes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

