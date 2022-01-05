Mark Weiner Joins PublicRelay as Chief Insights Officer

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PublicRelay, the leading communications analytics and advisory company announced the addition of industry veteran and thought leader Mark Weiner as its Chief Insights Officer. In this newly-created role, Weiner will be responsible for enhancing and growing PublicRelay's insights and consulting practice and accelerating delivery of advanced, data-informed analysis, insights, and guidance.

Mark brings more than 35 years of experience building premier communications analytics businesses around the world. Prior to PublicRelay, he served for 12 years as CEO of PRIME Research before transitioning to Chief Insights Officer at Cision following its acquisition of PRIME. Before that, Mark led Ketchum's global research practice, and served on the executive leadership team of Delahaye Medialink during its IPO on NASDAQ.

Mark is a member of The Arthur Page Society and a Trustee for the Institute for Public Relations, which recognized his excellence and contributions to the industry with the Jack Felton Medal for Lifetime Achievement in 2018. An accomplished writer, Mark's new book, "Public Relations Technology, Data and Insights" was published in April 2021 by Kogan Page.

"PublicRelay brings an extraordinary combination of data accuracy, predictive analytics, and actionable insights to the world's leading brands. I'm very excited to be part of this mission," Weiner stated. "I have led communications analytics and advisory services for over 30 years, and PublicRelay's talent and technology combine in a unique way to deliver trusted, powerful analysis and insights to its clients. The focus on quality, innovation, and strategic counsel makes PublicRelay an exceptional partner to CCOs."

"We are thrilled with Mark joining the executive team at PublicRelay. His experience and level of sophistication are second to none", added Eric Koefoot, CEO of PublicRelay. "Mark is a respected leader in our profession, and the addition of his experience sends a clear message that PublicRelay is the best solution in the market for CCO's and CMO's who take communications and brand analytics seriously."

PublicRelay delivers quality analytics that increases the value and influence of communicators in their organization. PublicRelay's unique human-augmented technology delivers data and insights that prove communications' impact on business goals, predict media outcomes, and guide future strategy. Known for continual innovation, superior data-driven insights, and exceptional partnership, PublicRelay elevates communications data to the standards of today's C-suite leaders.

