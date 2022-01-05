Northwood Liquid Management Completes Management-Led Buyout and Rebrands as Rush Island Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwood Liquid Management L.P. ("Northwood Liquid") announced today that it has completed a management-led buyout from its affiliated company, Northwood Investors LLC ("Northwood"), and has rebranded as Rush Island Management ("Rush Island"). The firm, a real estate investment manager focused on publicly traded real estate and related securities, launched in 2018 and has $558 million in assets under management as of 1/1/2022.

Rush Island's founders and Co-CIOs, Steve Millham and Raleigh Nuckols, have a combined 45+ years of experience in executing both public and private real estate investments.

"We are thrilled with the buyout and our full ownership of our firm going forward," said Millham. "We are extremely thankful for our partnership with Northwood, who are a best-in-class real estate private equity firm. More importantly, they are excellent partners and friends, and we are grateful for our relationship with them over the past four years."

Northwood, led by John Kukral, is a privately held, real estate private equity firm that manages approximately $8 billion of investor capital and owns and operates real estate across the US and Europe. "We are grateful for our partnership with Northwood Liquid over the past 4+ years and wish them well in the future. We look forward to staying close to the Rush Island team as we both work to invest on behalf of our respective limited partners," said Kukral.

Prior to founding Rush Island, Messrs. Millham and Nuckols worked together at Farallon Capital Management for many years. Mr. Millham earned a BA in Economics in 1990 from Stanford University. Mr. Nuckols earned a BS in Commerce in 2005 from the University of Virginia. Rush Island is located at 34 East 51st Street in New York City.

