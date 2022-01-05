Otis Names Bryant Henson as Executive Vice President, Global Strategy & Business Development

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has named Bryant Henson as Executive Vice President, Global Strategy & Business Development effective January 10. Henson will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. Otis is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

"We are thrilled to have Bryant as part of our Otis team and are confident he brings the right skills and energy to support our strategy and further enable growth," said Marks. "In this important role, he will focus on the development and implementation of long-range strategic plans informed by competitive benchmarking, marketing program effectiveness, industry intelligence and partnership and acquisition opportunities to successfully deliver for our customers and create value for our shareholders."

Henson is an experienced leader with a strong track record of success driving strategic growth outcomes and delivering products, services and technology solutions across government and commercial businesses to customers around the globe.

He comes to Otis from L3Harris Technologies where he most recently served as President of the Tactical Communications Sector. Previously, Henson was the President of L3Harris Technologies' Mission Avionics Sector. Prior, Henson was the Vice President and General Manager of the Harris Corporation Avionics business unit. Henson began his career at Lockheed Martin where he was an executive leader and held progressive roles of increasing responsibility in general management, program management, business development, strategic planning, engineering development, supply chain management, business performance and quality.

