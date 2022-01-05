Tigeraire to Unveil Hard Hat Cooling Technology at 2022 World of Concrete Event in Las Vegas

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigeraire, creator of the world's first and only athletic helmet airflow products, announced plans to enter the industrial hard hat market when they unveil their newest product the Tornado at the World of Concrete event in Las Vegas later this month. Designed as an add-on that mounts inside virtually every major hard hat brand, the Tornado cools your head using a small, powerful blower that circulates airflow.

"We all know that hard hats get hot," says Tigeraire Founder and CEO Jack Karavich. "The Tornado was created for the industrial sector to help combat health and safety issues caused by excessive heat. As the premier event for industrial, commercial and residential contractors, World of Concrete offers the perfect opportunity to introduce our newest cooling technology to the companies and individuals who will benefit from it the most."

The Tornado creates a cooling effect throughout the hard hat that not only helps you feel more comfortable in the heat, but can also improve performance, productivity, endurance and focus while reducing the risk of dehydration, fatigue and brain fog.

World of Concrete is the industry's only international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. The event's 60,000-plus expected attendees will be able to experience the Tornado first-hand, with live product demos available at Tigeraire's exhibit space.

For more information about the Tornado as well as Tigeraire's athletic in-helmet cooling products, please visit www.tigeraire.com .

About Tigeraire:

Cooler heads prevail with Tigeraire, a Louisiana-based tech startup and creator of the Cyclone, the world's first athletic helmet airflow experience. A lightweight device that features two sets of blowers designed to fit between the padding inside a football helmet, the Cyclone provides a cooler, more comfortable playing environment for athletes of all ages. Tigeraire also delivers its revolutionary airflow technology for hard hats with its Tornado industrial cooling device. To learn how you can Get Some Aire, visit Tigeraire.com or follow @Tigeraire on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

