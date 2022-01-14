HNRC ANNOUNCES FAST START TO THE YEAR AND STRONG FINISH TO 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today that it is has a significant pipeline of transactions for 2022 and had a strong finish for 2021.

The company intends to have an up listing in the first quarter of this year and expects to file its report for the year ending December 31, 2021 year end results next month. The company expects to realize value on the existing $4.00 per share in assets for the benefit of the shareholders. The strategy may include asset sales, a spin-off of one or more of its subsidiaries and dividends to shareholders.

The company expects to begin the rework of its 83 wells in the first quarter, in addition to increasing the capacity from the newly installed saltwater disposal equipment. The company expects to have a second facility operational by the end of the second quarter.

The company expects to achieve significant results through a combination of internal growth, acquisitions and expansion. In addition, the company expects to see an increase in advisory services revenue from its investment portfolio. The company is targeting acquisitions in the $10m to $100m range to increase its portfolio value.

Our company is focused on creating a diversified holding company for its business operations and investment holdings. It is dedicated to increasing stockholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with water recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. The company is focused on using a public trading vehicle, to acquire ownership positions in middle market companies over the next three years.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC:HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.(www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in information technology and healthcare.

