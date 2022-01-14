Xcelerate Solutions Announces New Partnership with the University of the District of Columbia

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions (Xcelerate), a McLean, Virginia-based management consulting firm devoted to delivering strategic consulting solutions to government agencies that help make America safer, is partnering with the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) to provide career opportunities for UDC students and alumni. Xcelerate is engaging the university to explore internships, full-time positions, and experiential learning opportunities most beneficial to the UDC community. UDC is the nation's only urban land-grant public Historically Black University (HBCU). Founded in 1851 in Washington D.C., UDC has continued to transform itself to meet the changing needs of its students and the community.

UDC Logo

"In furthering our commitment to supporting colleges and universities throughout the United States (U.S.), our partnership with UDC aligns with our core values of 'Embracing Cultural Diversity' and 'Hiring One More Like Our Best,'" said Xcelerate Solutions President and CEO Mark Drever. "We are extremely grateful and excited to have an opportunity to work with a university that is focused on providing quality education and enriching the lives of their students, neighbors, and stakeholders."

Xcelerate has already hired their first UDC graduate who currently supports a client focused on protecting national security. The company is also committed to working in conjunction with the university to create internship opportunities that provide real-world experiences to prepare students for careers in the defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors upon graduation. Under this agreement, UDC and Xcelerate will explore projects of mutual interest, combining their talents to address government and private sector challenges with innovative solutions.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure.

About the University of the District of Columbia

The University of the District of Columbia is the nation's only exclusively urban land-grant public Historically Black University (HBCU) and serves the residents of the District of Columbia and the surrounding region. The transdisciplinary research conducted by UDC focuses on areas that increase urban sustainability and resiliency in agriculture, business, engineering, workforce development, law, social justice, the arts, and sciences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions