Hippo Premium Packaging Develops Branding, Logo and Upscale Packaging for Lucy Goosey

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (www.hippopackaging.com), a leading provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the legal cannabis industry, announced it created the branding, including a logo and upscale packaging, for Lucy Goosey – a new brand of premium chocolate edibles.

Packaging for Lucy Goosey, designed by Hippo Premium Packaging

Lucy Fernandez, the founder of Lucy Goosey, has a background in the culinary arts. She started the business after seeing a lack of delicious and properly dosed edibles in the marketplace. The company now makes gourmet chocolate medallions in six delicious flavors, each infused with just 5mg of THC so you can control your dose and enjoy your high.

After a lengthy search, Fernandez selected Hippo Premium Packaging to create Lucy Goosey's brand, logo, and line of packaging.

Fernandez said she first became aware of Hippo Packaging when she heard Kary Radestock, Hippo's founder and CEO, speak at an industry event.

"At first, I thought Hippo was such a funny name... it stood out to me," Fernandez commented. "Then I met Kary and she was so charismatic. Plus we had a shared vision of the industry," she added. "We just clicked on several levels."

Radestock said it was pure joy working with the team at Lucy Goosey.

"We knew the brand and packaging had to reflect the high quality of the chocolates and stand out in the crowded California cannabis marketplace," Radestock said. "So we pulled out all the stops to create a look and a packaging system that would really shine."

The Hippo team created an eye-catching goose logo with a sleek gold design, which gave it an approachable and friendly yet high-end and sophisticated appearance. The gold theme continued on the packaging with tasteful gold touches along with distinctive colors for each of the brand's unique flavors.

Lucy Goosey edibles are available in Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Berry Bliss, Tropical Dream (with pineapple and coconut), Pecan Turtles, and Sea Salt & Almond.

Lucy Goosey is now launching at select dispensaries throughout California.

For information on Lucy Goosey, visit: www.lucygooseyedibles.com or @thelucygooseyCA.

For information on Hippo Premium Packaging, call: 619-269-0939, or visit: www.hippopackaging.com.

