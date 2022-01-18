Intermix selects NuORDER by Lightspeed to drive digital transformation and hyper-localize boutiques

NuORDER by Lightspeed technology will enable Intermix to place styles online faster and curate specialized, boutique experiences in-store and online

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its partnership with Intermix , the women's fashion business known for their expertise in product curation and personalized customer service through their 31 boutiques and their rapidly growing e-commerce channel.

NuORDER by Lightspeed x Intermix

Intermix is partnering with Lightspeed to drive digital transformation and deliver a highly localized boutique experience, both online and in-store, via the NuORDER by Lightspeed platform. The technology will enable Intermix to analyze their assortments across categories and regions, get products setup on their eCommerce site quicker, all while completing wholesale orders faster than ever. Intermix will also use NuORDER by Lightspeed's tagging capabilities to expand on exclusives and drive personalization. Intermix plans to implement an accelerated roll-out with a full launch across all categories for the Cruise 23 buying season.

Intermix will utilize the NuORDER by Lightspeed platform to make data-driven decisions to complete their orders. Using pre-populated data and imagery, Intermix can easily view their assortment across different attributes to create a fresh and unique experience for their customers regardless of where they're shopping.

"Intermix is known for curating the best fashion edit every season, by discovering the most sought-after styles from established and emerging designers and working with brands to develop items exclusively for Intermix," said Divya Mathur, Chief Merchandising Officer of Intermix. "Our partnership with Lightspeed will allow us to hyper-localize assortments at every one of our 31 boutiques nationwide and expand our e-commerce offering, while still maintaining our unique product point of view. We are excited to combine NuORDER by Lightspeed's data capabilities with our expertise in spotting trends and editing assortments to accelerate our growth. As we continue to scale, we are looking at investments that will enable us to offer a highly personalized boutique shopping experience across both channels."

"We are excited to partner with Intermix, a boutique retailer known for delivering a highly curated and personalized shopping experience for its customers, both in stores and online," said Olivia Skuza, General Manager, NuORDER by Lightspeed, and co-founder of NuORDER. "Lightspeed will provide Intermix with the digital tools needed to make data-driven decisions and create an even more exceptional, hyper localized customer experience."

Lightspeed's partnership with Intermix demonstrates its commitment to helping retailers of all sizes innovate their businesses, and furthers its mission of connecting brands and retailers through a single, unified B2B eCommerce platform for commerce and discovery.

ABOUT Lightspeed:

Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021 to grow the Lightspeed retail ecosystem, connecting approximately 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers. NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery for the world's best brands and retailers. NuORDER by Lightspeed is a global commerce solution offering Virtual Showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration powering businesses of all sizes. Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com and www.nuorder.com . Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

ABOUT INTERMIX:

INTERMIX is a highly curated, omni-channel women's fashion business comprised of 31 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channel. The brand is known for curating the most sought-after styles from a compelling mix of both established and emerging designers. Founded in 1993 and acquired in 2021 by Altamont Capital, INTERMIX delivers a personalized shopping experience across both channels, with complimentary personal stylists on hand to work one-on-one with clients to create looks that make them feel confident and to make fashion fun and inspiring.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

